Centre to design new strategy to combat Naxals

A spate of violence has propelled the Centre to re-design its strategy to combat the red army.

The decision came in the backdrop of Sukma attack on Monday, wherein 25 jawans of the Central Reserve Security Force (CRPF) were killed in an attack. In the past 45 days, 37 jawans of the para-military force have lost their lives in Naxal-related violence.

“The Centre would review and revise its anti-Naxal strategy,” said the Union Home Minister after paying tributes to the lost jawans on Tuesday morning. A crucial meeting had been convened on May 8 to give the plan its final shape, he said, while adding that operation against Naxalites would be intensified soon.

According to experts, the move would be a major leap forward in terms of maintaining internal security. The erstwhile strategy of defence on the part of the security personnel had not been effective, especially in the wake of a offence.

According to experts, Naxalites have a long-drawn plan and strategy that need to be countered. Literature of the rebel forces suggests that after every encounter or ambush, members review the operation to identify the lapses and prevent it in future.

On part of the security forces, there had been many flaws. The lack of coordination between the para-military forces deployed in the Naxal front and the local police had been the biggest hurdle in gaining inputs from the intelligence- an issue that would be addressed soon, assured Singh.

The have the biggest deployment in anti-Naxal operations across the country. Interestingly, the force is without a full-time chief. After K Durga Prasad’s retirement in February this year, no full-time Director General (DG) had been appointed.

However, the Union Home Minister said that there was no dearth of leadership in the CRPF, while insinuating that senior officers could be deployed in the field for the anti-Naxal operations.