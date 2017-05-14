Centre to launch new Metro Rail policy for future projects: Venkaiah Naidu

The Centre will come out with a policy for future projects, in line with the government-approved Policy on Transit Oriented Development (TOD), Union minister said on Sunday.

"The Centre is formulating a policy to enable innovative finance such as land value capture, transit- oriented development for new projects," he said.

Besides the new metro policy, a Policy on Transit Oriented Development (TOD) has been formulated and approved by the Union government, he said.

This will form a mandatory requirement for all new metro projects in the country, Naidu said.

The minister made the remarks after flagging off the first underground service from Tirumangalam to Nehru Park in Chennai, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Naidu said the Centre has standardised critical specifications of rolling stock and signalling systems of for promoting standardisation and indigenisation.

He said the government was also planning to roll out a 'green urban mobility' scheme, aimed at improving overall travel facilities in cities by providing last mile connectivity through non-motorised transport like pedestrian pathways and bicycle sharing.

Referring to the new metro line in Chennai, Naidu said 28 kms of a total length of 45 kms in Phase 1 of the project will now be operational.

"This project was sanctioned by Government of at a cost of Rs 14,600 crore. The government has so far released about Rs 11,301 crore for the Metro project," he said.

With today's launch of the line, arounhd 341 kms of has become operational in New Delhi, the Capital Region including Gurgaon, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Mumbai.

"Around 529 kms are at present under construction in places like Delhi, NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai, Kochi and Ahmedabad," Naidu said.