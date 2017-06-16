Centre to observe anti-Emergency day on Jun 25-26

To hold nationwide programmes to remind people of Emergency imposed by ex-PM Indira Gandhi in 1975

The government has decided to on June 25-26 and asked all its ministers to hold programmes across the country to remind people how Emergency was clamped by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.



Terming the Emergency as a "black day" in the constitutional democracy of independent India, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister has written to all ministers, asking them to make themselves available on the requests of the presidents of state units of the BJP to demonstrate how the party values democracy.



"We, a democratic and nationalist party, the day as such to reinforce our firm commitment against subversion of democratic values.



"To demonstrate how we value the real democracy and how sturdily we stand for people's rights, it has been decided that this year too, on June 25/26 to anti-Emergency day," Naidu said in his letter.



In the same letter, Naidu also asked the ministers to tour one or two places to explain and interact with people, traders, merchant organisations, chambers of commerce and industry to explain the highlights and benefits of the GST which would come into force from July 1.



"Though the process of creating awareness has been underway through print and electronic media all over the country, the prime minister has desired that Union ministers take upon themselves the responsibility of explaining the highlights and benefits of GST," the letter said.



Further, Naidu sought support of the Union council of ministers to make June 21, the International Day for Yoga, a successful event.



In his letter, Naidu has asked all ministers to reach their designated place by the night of June 20, as the programmes would start early next morning.

