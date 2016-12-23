TRENDING ON BS
Centre to open online consumer mediation centre

Centre will initially deal with only cases related to e-commerce companies

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

The Union ministry of consumer affairs, in association with the Bengaluru’s National Law School of India University (NLSIU), will soon inaugurate  Online Consumer Mediation Centre (OCMC).

The Centre, which perhaps is the first of kind of such initiative, will initially deal with only cases related to e-commerce companies and will facilitate online and even physical mediation between consumers and companies.

The basic purpose of the Centre to encourage consumers and companies to go for pre-litigation and provide them with an option to settle disputes amicably.

Officials said the Centre which had been set-up in NLSIU will have eminent lawyers and judges in its panel of mediators. Customers who have duped by e-commerce companies can avail this facility by just filling in an online form and paying the requisite fees.

After this, the customers have to provide supporting documents like invoice etc and also explain the type of help that he wants from the Centre.

The Centre promises to provide complete with respect to the mediation tools and also the neutral third party who act as mediator through the platform. 

The mediators themselves have to follow a strict code of ethics so that their integrity is unquestioned.

