Centre to take over Dawood's properties in Mumbai; SC rejects kin's plea

The Court order will allow the Central government to forfeit at least seven prime properties including flats in Mumbai's Nagpada

ANI  |  New Delhi 

dawood ibrahim
Dawood Ibrahim. File photo.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Central Government to seize underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's properties.

The apex court bench headed by Justice RK Agrawal dismissed the plea filed by Ibrahim's mother and sister, Kaskar and Haseena Parkar, challenging the decision of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies to attach property owned by them in Mumbai as "proceeds of crime".

The Central Government had earlier filed a detailed report before the court and said that the properties in Nagpada belonged to Ibrahim and had been acquired using "undeclared and ill-gotten income" from his criminal activities.

The underworld don is a designated global terrorist and wanted for several crimes including murder, extortion, targeted killing, drug trafficking and terrorism.

While he is believed to be residing in Pakistan, his location is not confirmed.
First Published: Fri, April 20 2018. 16:20 IST

