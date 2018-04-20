Centre to take over Dawood's properties in Mumbai; SC rejects kin's plea

The on Friday directed the to seize underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's properties.

The apex court bench headed by Justice RK Agrawal dismissed the plea filed by Ibrahim's mother and sister, Kaskar and Haseena Parkar, challenging the decision of the (ED) and other agencies to attach property owned by them in as "proceeds of crime".

The had earlier filed a detailed report before the court and said that the properties in Nagpada belonged to Ibrahim and had been acquired using "undeclared and ill-gotten income" from his criminal activities.

The underworld don is a designated global terrorist and wanted for several crimes including murder, extortion, targeted killing, drug trafficking and terrorism.

While he is believed to be residing in Pakistan, his location is not confirmed.