Centre to use SECC data as social registry to route all benefits

Ahead of the Budget for 2017-18, the Centre on Friday said the Socio-Economic (SECC) has the potential to be used as a Social Registry Information System (SRIS) through which all benefits, subsidies and entitlements can be routed.

The government on Friday received a report by an expert panel, headed by former finance secretary Sumit Bose, which advocated use of and temporary identification number to help improve results of various state-run programmes.

This could help in streamlining programme administration, reduce duplication of benefit and fraud, time and cost saving for both programme applicants and services providers.

Accordingly, appropriate guidelines have been issued to make inter-state allocation based on data to cover households under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAG) — Gramin and the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), an official said.

That apart, the could also help in monitoring the living standards of beneficiaries over time, better targeting of vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society and enabling expansion of the coverage of the programmes.

The data, released after the Narendra Modi government assumed office, showed 0.67 million households in villages, constituting 0.4 per cent of the 179.1 million rural households, lived on begging and charity in 2011. While, another 0.4 million or 0.2 per cent of rural families survived on rag picking.

According to the data, 91.6 million households' primary occupation was manual casual labour, constituting 51.1 per cent of the total families in villages. This category was the biggest on the parameters of sources of income in rural India.

Households having unirrigated land constituted 29.7 per cent of the total families in the 56,000 identified gram panchayats. The SECC, to identify the rural poor, was done through a door-to-door method. It also said that of the almost 180 million rural households, 0.89 per cent should be automatically included as they fell under the category of fully deprived, while there was another 8.73 crore households who reported one or more deprivation.

The caste component of has not been made public, except for scheduled castes and tribes, though it was collected alongside the main sets of information. The Registrar General of India, under the home ministry, will separately release these.

Meanwhile, an expert group headed by former finance secretary Sumit Bose, set up to study the criteria for allocation of resources to states and identification of beneficiaries under various pro-poor programmes using the data, presented its report to rural development Minister on Friday.

The group has concluded that the use of data and its TIN (Temporary Identification Number) would enable the government to improve the efficacy of its interventions and will result in an improved outcome.

"However, the expert group has observed that regular updation and verification of data is a prerequisite to eliminate the need to mount standalone in the long run, which would put an additional burden on public resources," the release added.

The other members of the expert group are Amarjeet Sinha, secretary, rural development ministry; Mahendra Dev, director, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai; Rinku Murgai, economist, World Bank; Himanshu, Associate Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University; and Manoranjan Kumar from the rural development Ministry.