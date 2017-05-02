Centre will conduct surprise checks of petrol pumps: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister on Monday ordered an inspection of all petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh and random checks elsewhere to detect short-selling of petrol and diesel by tampering with the system in dispensing units.

The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh (STF) conducted raids on 11 petrol pumps in the state and discovered the alleged stealing of 50ml of fuel in every litre dispensed to customers.

Pradhan said, "We have initiated action against respective field officers. The strictest possible action will be taken against guilty petrol pumps, including termination of licence."

His ministry issued an order for inspection of all petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh and random checks in other states to check tampering in dispensing units.

"Responsibility to ensure proper measurement lies with the state's weights and measure department, but as owners, oil marketing companies also have to share the blame," he clearly stated.

The raids that unearthed a racket involving short delivery of fuel at petrol stations in were carried at 11 petrol pumps based on specific information about tampering with fuel calibration by use of electronic

Of these, electronic were found at nine fuel stations, three of which belong to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and the remaining Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL).