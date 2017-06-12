Cereals disbursed by ration shops might be the driver of diabetes in India

A recent study suggesting that the poor are increasingly falling prey to diabetes is alarming since it is this class of people who cannot afford quality treatment and really depend on public distribution system through ration shops. With the ration shops mostly distributing rice and wheat, these high carbohydrate cereals are propelling a new and very worrying wave of diabetes in the country. The linkage to the Green Revolution, unhealthy diet is only beginning to be understood. India is considered the diabetes capital of the world with about 70 million already afflicted by this disease. But what is most worrying is that till now diabetes was considered to be a disease of the more affluent but a new paper in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology says that India's diabetes epidemic is shifting and is likely to disproportionately affect economically disadvantaged groups. The researchers say the findings should cause concern in a country where most treatment costs are paid ...

