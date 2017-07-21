CGHS beneficiaries aged 80 and above to get doctors on call

The beneficiaries of the Central Scheme (CGHS) aged 80 and above will no longer need to stand in a queue for consulting doctors at dispensaries.



doctors will now enquire once a month about the wellbeing of over phone or visit their homes if they are located within 5 km of centre.



It is one of the special provisions formulated for aged 80 and above under the scheme, according to an office memorandum issued to all wellness centres.It also calls for settlement of medical claims out of turn on a priority basis.The scheme was started under the Indian Ministry of and Family Welfare in 1954 for providing comprehensive medical care facilities to central employees, pensioners and their dependents residing in CGHS-covered cities.