Challenge gender stereotypes: Modi on Girl Child Day

'It's imperative to reject discrimination against girl child & ensure equal opportunities for them'

Prime Minister on Tuesday underlined the need to reject and ensure equal opportunities as he extended greetings on the occasion of Day.



"National Day is a day to celebrate the exceptional achievements of the girl child, whose excellence in many fields makes us proud," he said in a tweet.



Modi said, "It is imperative to reject discrimination against the and ensure equal opportunities for the girl child.



"Let us reaffirm our commitment to challenging stereotypes based on gender and promote gender sensitisation as well as gender equality," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.



National Day is a day to celebrate the exceptional achievements of the girl child, whose excellence in many fields makes us proud — (@narendramodi) January 24, 2017

It is imperative to reject discrimination against the and ensure equal opportunities for the girl child. — (@narendramodi) January 24, 2017

Let us reaffirm our commitment to challenging stereotypes based on gender & promote gender sensitisation as well as gender equality. — (@narendramodi) January 24, 2017

Press Trust of India