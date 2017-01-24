TRENDING ON BS
Challenge gender stereotypes: Modi on Girl Child Day

'It's imperative to reject discrimination against girl child & ensure equal opportunities for them'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need to reject gender discrimination and ensure equal opportunities as he extended greetings on the occasion of Girl Child Day.

"National Girl Child Day is a day to celebrate the exceptional achievements of the girl child, whose excellence in many fields makes us proud," he said in a tweet.



Modi said, "It is imperative to reject discrimination against the girl child and ensure equal opportunities for the girl child.

"Let us reaffirm our commitment to challenging stereotypes based on gender and promote gender sensitisation as well as gender equality," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

