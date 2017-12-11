Champions League: Real Madrid to face PSG in round of 16

Two-time defending champion will face French football giants Paris Saint-Germain in the of the Champions League, UEFA announced here on Monday.

In another exciting contest, English Premier League (EPL) defending champions Chelsea will clash with Spanish giants F.C. Barcelona.

Juventus, who finished runners-up in the in the previous season, will take on English football club Tottenham Hotspur.

The other fixtures include Bayern Munich against Besiktas J.K., Shakhtar Donetsk will face A.S Roma, Sevilla will host Manchester United, Porto will take on Liverpool and Basel versus Manchester City.

The first legs of these ties will take place on February 13, 14, 20 and 21 with the second legs scheduled for March 6, 7, 13 and 14.