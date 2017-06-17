Champions Trophy 2017: An India-Pakistan title clash after a decade

From the days I played Cricket for my school to playing for the district under-17 team, one phrase kept making an appearance in discussions with seniors and coaches. It was: Cricket is unpredictable. From the days I played Cricket for my school to playing for the district under-17 team, one phrase kept making an appearance in discussions with seniors and coaches. It was: Cricket is unpredictable.

This phrase is the only one that can describe India setting up their against arch-rivals Pakistan for the Champions Trophy this Sunday. They'd beaten them on June 4 at Edgbaston, Birmingham by 124 runs (Duckworth-Lewis method).

A final between India and Pakistan in this ICC tournament, often called the mini-World Cup is a dream come true for fans and maybe even the bookies. It will be played at in London.

What makes this final big

After a gap of 10 years, the arch-rivals will face each other in a summit Last time it happened was at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in 2007, where India became the first ever winner as they beat Pakistan by five runs at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. And, the hype around this game is also magnified by a paucity of matches between the two teams in the past 10 years, a result of political and other reasons.

The journey to the finals

India: It came as no surprise for & Co as they were tournament favourites and defending champions too. As the 'Men in Blue' marched their way into the final of ICC after beating Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the second semi-final they only came one step closer to fulfilling expectations. & Co they have had a pretty successful tournament with three wins and a loss that came against Sri Lanka in the group stage match at the Oval, where Lanka beat Team India by 7 wickets. Virat Kohli’s men were placed in Group B alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and South Africa.

Pakistan: The Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan team has had a remarkable run in the tournament so far. They came as underdogs and lost their first match against their arch-rivals India in the group stage at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Since then, they have defeated South Africa and Sri Lanka before knocking out hosts and favourites England in the first semi-final at Cardiff Wales Stadium by 8 wickets.



ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy: Top 8 memorable India vs Pakistan matches

A big game to look forward to?

The summit between these two arch-rivals for a big tournament like ICC Champions Trophy is going to be huge for millions of Cricket crazy fans across the World. On a purely sporting level, this is a meeting of incredibly contrasting teams. Team Pakistan under has been energised by a transfusion of fresh energy after the collapse against the same opponents at Edgbaston, Birmingham on June 4, whereas, Team India under the leadership of Delhi lad has so far looked the most well-oiled machine in the tournament.

For the large number of Indian and Pakistani expatriates, for the folks back home in the two countries and for Cricket fans all over the world, the final between India and Pakistan promises to be a thriller. May the best team win!





