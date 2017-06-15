Champions Trophy: Bangladesh stares at mini-collapse at 218/6 in 43 overs

Bangladeshi batsmen Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim put the team in a positive position on Thursday as Indian cricket team skipperVirat Kohli electedto bowl after winning the toss n the second semi-final match of the Champions Trophy 2017.
In the first over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled brilliantly and conceded a run and took one wicket -- Soumya Sarkar.
Bhuvneshwar took Sabbir Rahman's wicket also. Bangladesh were, 31 for two after 6.5 overs. However, with Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim's superb partnership the Bengal Tigers comfortably crossed the 150-run mark in 26.2 overs.
Tamim scored 70 runs and Mushfiqur posted 61 runs.
Kedar Jadhav took Tamim's wicket and later sent Mushfiqur back to the pavilion. Ravindra Jadeja took Shakib Al Hasan's wicket.
Arch-rival Pakistan has already booked berth for itself in the final tie of the tournament after beating England by eight wickets in the first semi-final on Wednesday.
Both India and Bangladesh have lost one match each in the tournament so far -- India lost its match against Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh was beaten by England.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU