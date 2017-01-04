Champions Trophy could be Dhoni's swansong

Dhoni, who on Wednesday again surprised one and all by stepping down from limited overs captain's post, was forced to take the decision due to his prolonged absence from competitive cricket.

While he continues to be available as a player, the Champions Trophy in could be an indicator whether he would continue as a player till 2019 World Cup.

India's double World Cup winning skipper will be playing a competitive match after 77 days against which could be an indicator as to how long he will continue with his illustrious career.

In fact, chairman of selectors M S K Prasad had a long chat with Dhoni recently in during Jharkhand's semi-final, where there certainly were some discussions about his future plans.

While no one can question his fitness and glovework, but not getting enough matches with playing lot of Tests and Virat Kohli's sublime form with the willow also made it a difficult decision for Dhoni.

The decision also means that Kohli will get exactly two-and-half-years to prepare his team for the Champions Trophy.

While the national selectors are not ready to say anything on record but in private they had all maintained that its very tricky for any player to stay away from one format and then straightaway come and perform in another format.

With emergence of young turks Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant, the pressure was increasing on the dasher considered by many as one of India's finest finishers.

He was not able to finish games with the same authority now that he used to during earlier days.

There is a school of thought that sudden change of guard in BCCI has also made Dhoni a bit sceptical about keeping his leadership as no one knows what lies ahead for the Board.

Dhoni wanted to leave on his own term and that's specifically the reason for this decision keeping the Champions Trophy in mind.

The six matches against will be Dhoni's chance to keep himself in the reckoning for the Champions Trophy as there are a few hard-hitting contenders in fray.

K L Rahul, the emerging star, is a decent glovesman while Pant and Kishan can also come into the fray.

Parthiv Patel also has done his cause no harm with some good performances against in Tests.