Champions Trophy: Getting down to serious business

Despite hosts starting as favourites, India's tried-and-tested squad will be in the hunt in England

Despite hosts starting as favourites, India's tried-and-tested squad will be in the hunt in England

The Indian Premier League season is done and dusted. The clutter of never-ending, almost repetitive T20 matches is off the television sets. Cricket, though, like the cycle of this universe, never stops. On June 1 begins another tournament — Champions Trophy — and India will defend its 2013 crown in England. Well, at least, it will serious business. The Champions Trophy is an inexplicable case, really. Nobody else wants it, which explains why England gets to play host again this time. Yet, no one also knows what really to do with it. There are bigger and better ...

Chetan Narula