Champions Trophy: Nation in 'prayer mode' ahead of epic India-Pak clash

With the increasing anticipation around the cricket duel between and Pakistan, the clash is no longer seen as just another cricket match; it is has transformed into a sign of patriotism-a moment that sees no barriers in terms of caste creed or religion.

Ahead of the finals between and on Sunday, the nation has witnessed prayers offered across many pockets in India, in anticipation of retaining the coveted

A true testament to the momentary dispersion of barriers based on religious beliefs, demography and so on was witnessed earlier on Saturday in Kanpur, where a group of Hindus and Muslims offered prayers together at the Balaji Temple here for to emerge victorious.

One of the bystanders who participated in this pooja said, "It is time for to be defeated again. We believe in our faith and we are sure that will play exceedingly well and bring home the "

Reiterating this, the priest of the temple who performed the pooja added that this is being done for the welfare of the Indian cricket team as well as for soldiers at the border.

In Varanasi, Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan held a special session to pray for the victory of the Indian cricket team.

The finals of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) 2017, which will be held today at The Oval, London, will witness the two Asian neighbours lock horns in a much-awaited grand finale.

The two teams, who have battled their way to the top, will be coming head-to-head for the fifth time, with two victories each to their kitty.

The Men in have won all three of their previous matches against in the knockout stages of tournaments to date and it is but obvious that they would start going into the finals as favourites.