Champions Trophy: Nation rages, fans break their TV sets as Pak beats India

Fans of Indian cricket team were clearly not pleased with India's defeat at the Champions Trophy and the locals in Uttar Pradesh's and Uttarkhand's Haridwar broke their TV sets and protested after Pakistan's win.

To avoid unnecessary and unwelcomed tensions, security personnel were deployed outside cricketer M S Dhoni's residence soon after the match.

today came out with a splendid all-round performance as they defeated arch-rival by 180 runs at The Oval to lift their maiden Champions Trophy title.

Chasing a challenging total of 339 runs, bowed down before the and got all out for mere 158 runs in 33.3 overs.

However, skipper expressed disappointment after losing against in the Champions Trophy final but said that his team has just lost a game of cricket against a side which outplayed them.

Earlier in the day, the has imposed Section 144 in Dehradun's Clock Tower and nearby area.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empowers a magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area.

Earlier also, several times chaos has been witnessed in this area after match, but this is the first time when the has imposed restriction in the area.