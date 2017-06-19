TRENDING ON BS

Champions Trophy: Pak fans fires bullets to rejoice win, ends up hurting 7

Police will conduct raids to arrest the suspects involved in jubilation firing, according to report

ANI  |  Karachi 

Pakistan players celebrate during the award ceremony for the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval in London, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Pakistan won the final by crushing India for 180 runs. Photo: AP/PTI
Pakistan players celebrate during the award ceremony for the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval in London, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Pakistan won the final by crushing India for 180 runs

At least seven people including a child received bullet injuries in different areas of Karachi as a result of aerial firing as people celebrated Pakistan's victory in the Champions Trophy final over India.

"We received seven people with bullet wounds at several government hospitals in Karachi," the Dawn quoted Police Surgeon Dr Aijaz Khokhar, as saying.

A DSNG engineer of a news channel sustained bullet wounds after people resorted to firing outside the residence of Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmad in the Buffer Zone area. His condition is now stable.

According to the report, police will conduct raids to arrest the suspects involved in jubilation firing.

Similar incidents were reported from other cities as well. At least six people sustained injuries from stray bullets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district.

