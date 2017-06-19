Champions Trophy: Pak fans fires bullets to rejoice win, ends up hurting 7

At least seven people including a child received bullet injuries in different areas of as a result of aerial firing as people celebrated Pakistan's victory in the final over

"We received seven people with bullet wounds at several hospitals in Karachi," the Dawn quoted Police Surgeon Dr Aijaz Khokhar, as saying.

A DSNG engineer of a news channel sustained bullet wounds after people resorted to firing outside the residence of Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmad in the Buffer Zone area. His condition is now stable.

According to the report, police will conduct raids to arrest the suspects involved in jubilation firing.

Similar incidents were reported from other cities as well. At least six people sustained injuries from stray in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district.