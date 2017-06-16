TRENDING ON BS
Champions Trophy sees record ad rates for India-Pak final

All inventory sold out; last-minute advertisers paid Rs 25-33 lakh per 10-second slot

Urvi Malvania & Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

A fortnight after India and Pakistan first faced each other in the ongoing cricket Champions Trophy in England, the two South Asian giants will be vying for top honours on Sunday, in the final match of the one-day tournament, to be held at the Oval in London. In a tournament of upsets, Pakistan beat England on Wednesday to set up the final clash with India, which had beat Bangladesh in the second semi-final on Thursday. India's victory came after it went down to Sri Lanka last week. The roller-coaster ride notwithstanding, advertisers appear to be savouring every moment ...

