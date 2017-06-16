Champions Trophy sees record ad rates for India-Pak final

A fortnight after India and Pakistan first faced each other in the ongoing cricket Champions Trophy in England, the two South Asian giants will be vying for top honours on Sunday, in the final match of the one-day tournament, to be held at the Oval in London. In a tournament of upsets, Pakistan beat England on Wednesday to set up the final clash with India, which had beat Bangladesh in the second semi-final on Thursday. India's victory came after it went down to Sri Lanka last week. The roller-coaster ride notwithstanding, advertisers appear to be savouring every moment ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?