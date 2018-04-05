Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law held at Mumbai airport, being probed by CBI

Rajiv Kochhar, the of MD & Chanda Kochhar, was detained by immigration authorities at when he was to leave for a Southeast Asian country and handed over to CBI sleuths, who questioned him in connection with the bank's dealing with

Kochhar was stopped from leaving the country at the by the authorities as the CBI had issued a Lookout Circular (LoC) against him, officials said.

He was handed over to a CBI team which is questioning him in connection with the case, they said.

The CBI has already questioned a few officials as part of a preliminary enquiry to find if any quid pro quo was involved in the issuing a Rs 3,250-crore loan to in 2012.

Agency officials said they are also studying relevant documents of the transaction and if they come across any evidence that indicates wrongdoing, Chanda Kochhar, her husband along with others could be summoned for detailed questioning.

They said the statements of nodal officers of ICICI Bank, who were part of processing the loan of about Rs 3,250 crore, have been recorded as part of the preliminary enquiry or PE registered six weeks ago.

The PE has named promoter Venugopal Dhoot, and unidentified others, they said.

A PE is a precursor before the agency lodges an FIR to probe criminal charges on the basis of evidence collected during the former exercise.

The deal recently made news after reports questioned the loan and linked it to a possible quid pro quo that Dhoot allegedly had with NuPower Renewables, a company founded by

Last week, the board came out in support of Chanda Kochhar, saying it had full faith and confidence in her and described certain reports against her regarding credit disbursement to as "malicious and unfounded rumours".

The board had also reviewed the bank's internal processes for credit approval and found them robust, the had said in a statement.

With regard to loans to Videocon Group, it said the bank's current exposure was part of a syndicated consortium arrangement.

" was not the lead for this consortium and the only sanctioned its share of facilities aggregating approximately Rs 3,250 crore which was less than 10 per cent of the total consortium facility in April 2012," it added.

The had clarified that none of the investors of were borrowers of