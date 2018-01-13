Chandigarh stalking case: Accused BJP leader's son Vikas claims innocence

Out on bail in a stalking case, son of (BJP) leader Subhash Barala, Vikas Barala, claimed innocence in a statement released on Saturday.

"When you know you are innocent, and have not done anything wrong, you do not fear anything. My unflinching faith in God and concern for my family's honour saw me through the five months I spent in custody.

I would now like to concentrate on my law studies and try to make up for the five months lost," Vikas said a day after his release.

Vikas is accused of stalking and attempting to kidnap senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer's daughter

The incident, which allegedly took place on August 4 last year, created a ruckus across the country, when Kundu accused Vikas and his friend Kumar of following her car in the middle of the night in

Admitting to the fact that his initial reaction after being arrested again in the case was one of anger and disbelief, Barala said he calmed himself down during the custody and tried hard to keep a positive frame of mind.

"Knowing well that I am 100 percent innocent, I calmed myself during my custody and convinced myself to keep a positive frame of mind. My routine during the custody was to offer my prayers and study," he added.

The two men were first arrested under bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

However, they were arrested again on August 9 under sections 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 511 (attempt to commit punishable offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Post Barala's statement, Varnika reportedly said that the proclamation made by him is an "absolute lie". She believes that he is being tutored by lawyers.