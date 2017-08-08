Chandigarh stalking case: Arvind Kejriwal demands strict against accused

Delhi Chief Minister on Monday demanded strict action against the people accused of stalking an IAS officer's daughter in Chandigarh, saying that if the government failed to do so, "people will lose faith in the system".

"Those stalking Varnika (Kundu) should get harsh punishment irrespective of how powerful they are. Otherwise, people will lose faith in the law system," he tweeted.

Haryana Chief Subhash Barala's son, Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested for allegedly stalking the woman but were, however, released later on bail.

The (AAP) also accused the of "misusing" the government machinery to "protect" Haryana President's son.

" strongly condemns the stalking of the girl by Haryana President's son and his friend. We demand strict action against the culprits. Justice need to be served," leader Alka Lamba said.