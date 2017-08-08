TRENDING ON BS
Edge of the seat Rajya Sabha contest likely in Gujarat today
Chandigarh stalking case: Arvind Kejriwal demands strict against accused

AAP also accused the BJP of "misusing" the govt machinery to 'protect' Haryana BJP President's son

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded strict action against the people accused of stalking an IAS officer's daughter in Chandigarh, saying that if the government failed to do so, "people will lose faith in the system".

"Those stalking Varnika (Kundu) should get harsh punishment irrespective of how powerful they are. Otherwise, people will lose faith in the law system," he tweeted.

Haryana BJP Chief Subhash Barala's son, Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested for allegedly stalking the woman but were, however, released later on bail.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also accused the BJP of "misusing" the government machinery to "protect" Haryana BJP President's son.

"AAP strongly condemns the stalking of the girl by Haryana BJP President's son and his friend. We demand strict action against the culprits. Justice need to be served," AAP leader Alka Lamba said.

