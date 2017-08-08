Chandigarh stalking case: Arvind Kejriwal demands strict against accused

-
ALSO READHaryana stalking: BJP's incharge of Haryana rules out Barala's resignation Haryana BJP chief's son detained for stalking; released on bail Haryana stalking: Will move court if charges diluted, says IAS officer Haryana stalking: CCTV clips missing, BJP protecting Barala, says Congress Kejriwal's troubles see no end, Delhi court to hear defamation case today
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded strict action against the people accused of stalking an IAS officer's daughter in Chandigarh, saying that if the government failed to do so, "people will lose faith in the system".
"Those stalking Varnika (Kundu) should get harsh punishment irrespective of how powerful they are. Otherwise, people will lose faith in the law system," he tweeted.
Haryana BJP Chief Subhash Barala's son, Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested for allegedly stalking the woman but were, however, released later on bail.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also accused the BJP of "misusing" the government machinery to "protect" Haryana BJP President's son.
"AAP strongly condemns the stalking of the girl by Haryana BJP President's son and his friend. We demand strict action against the culprits. Justice need to be served," AAP leader Alka Lamba said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU