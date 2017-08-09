Chandigarh stalking case: BJP leader son asked to join police investigation

TRENDING ON BS
Quit India Movement anniversary: Let's make a New India by 2022, says Modi
Chandigarh stalking case: BJP leader son Vikas Barala asked to join police investigation

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala

The Chandigarh Police today asked Vikas, the son of Haryana BJP leader Subhash Barala, to join the investigation into alleged stalking case of a woman here in which he is an accused.

A notice of summons was pasted outside the house of the accused here.


Vikas Barala has been asked to join the investigation by 11 am at the sector-26 police station, a police official said.

Vikas (23) and his friend Ashish Kumar (27) have been booked under sections 354 D (stalking), 341 of IPC (punishment for wrongful restraint) and also section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs).

Both were earlier arrested for allegedly stalking the 29 -year-old woman but were released on bail subsequently.

