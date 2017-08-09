Chandigarh stalking case: BJP leader son asked to join police investigation

The Police today asked Vikas, the son of leader Subhash Barala, to join the investigation into alleged stalking case of a woman here in which he is an accused.



A notice of summons was pasted outside the house of the accused here.



has been asked to join the investigation by 11 am at the sector-26 police station, a police official said.Vikas (23) and his friend Ashish Kumar (27) have been booked under sections 354 D (stalking), 341 of (punishment for wrongful restraint) and also section 185 of the (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs).Both were earlier arrested for allegedly stalking the 29 -year-old woman but were released on bail subsequently.

