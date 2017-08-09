Chandigarh stalking case: BJP leader son asked to join police investigation

-
ALSO READChandigarh stalking case: Police retrieve CCTV footage from 5 cameras Haryana stalking: BJP's incharge of Haryana rules out Barala's resignation Haryana stalking: Khattar govt under fire for 'shielding' BJP leader's son Chandigarh stalking case: Arvind Kejriwal demands strict against accused Haryana stalking: Will move court if charges diluted, says IAS officer
-
The Chandigarh Police today asked Vikas, the son of Haryana BJP leader Subhash Barala, to join the investigation into alleged stalking case of a woman here in which he is an accused.
A notice of summons was pasted outside the house of the accused here.
Vikas Barala has been asked to join the investigation by 11 am at the sector-26 police station, a police official said.
Vikas (23) and his friend Ashish Kumar (27) have been booked under sections 354 D (stalking), 341 of IPC (punishment for wrongful restraint) and also section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs).
Both were earlier arrested for allegedly stalking the 29 -year-old woman but were released on bail subsequently.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU