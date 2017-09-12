Chandigarh stalking case: No bail for Haryana BJP chief's son Vikas Barala

A court here today dismissed the bail plea of BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas, who had been booked on charges of stalking and attempting to abduct a 29-year-old woman.



The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajnish Kumar Sharma dismissed the pleas of and his friend Ashish Kumar after arguments in the case carried on for over an hour, defence counsel Surya Prakash said.



The woman, the daughter of a senior IAS officer, had accused Vikas (23) and his friend Kumar (27) of stalking her last month.The two men were arrested on the intervening night of August 4 and 5 following her complaint but were released on bail as they had been booked under bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.They have arrested again on August 9 after they joined the police investigation and were then charged with attempted abduction under sections 365 and 511 of the IPC.On August 29, the court of Civil judge Barjidner Pal Singh had dismissed the bail pleas of the two accused.The stalking incident had triggered widespread outrage and a spate of protests.

