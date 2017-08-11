Chandigarh stalking case: Varnika, her father express gratitude on Facebook

Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala's son and his friend Ashish Kumar were remanded to two-day police custody in an attempted abduction and stalking case involving Varnika Kundu, daughter of a senior Haryana IAS officer. A day after the court sent both the accused to judicial custody, Varnika and her father have expressed their gratitude to those who stood by them in this fight.



In a Facebook post, expressed his relief and also talked about how his family suffered due to this incident. He talked about the anxiety and trauma he and his family had to face. He thanked everyone who supported them in their fight and shared his respite after the accused were sent to custody.





“Seeing the once beastly hyena faces cowering and hiding into sweaty armpits of cops felt amazingly good especially sitting next to a daughter with her head held high and face uncovered. That did feel like vindication!,” Kundu said in his Facebook post.





Varnika also recalled her scuffle and thanked the people who stood by her in her fight in another Facebook post.



“This fight is much bigger than one person; It's a fight for all the Saritas and Nirbhayas and Ruchikas who have been let down in the past”, Varnika posted.







had complained to police that the two accused had stalked and intimidated her and tried to abduct her on August 4-5 night. In a Facebook post, Varnika also said that the two stalkers chased her in their car for some distance before cutting her off and approaching her vehicle on foot, beating on its windows and trying to enter. Narrating the horrific ordeal, Varnika had told the media she was lucky for not being the daughter of a common man.



Barala was arrested on August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing women. He was, however, granted bail on the same day.



and Ashish Kumar were re-arrested on Wednesday after they were booked under non-bailable offences under Section 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent to confine person) and Section 511 (attempt to commit an offence punishable with life imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.