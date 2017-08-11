Chandigarh stalking case: Varnika, her father express gratitude on Facebook

-
-
Varnika also recalled her scuffle and thanked the people who stood by her in her fight in another Facebook post.
Varnika Kundu had complained to police that the two accused had stalked and intimidated her and tried to abduct her on August 4-5 night. In a Facebook post, Varnika also said that the two stalkers chased her in their car for some distance before cutting her off and approaching her vehicle on foot, beating on its windows and trying to enter. Narrating the horrific ordeal, Varnika had told the media she was lucky for not being the daughter of a common man.
Barala was arrested on August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing women. He was, however, granted bail on the same day.
Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar were re-arrested on Wednesday after they were booked under non-bailable offences under Section 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent to confine person) and Section 511 (attempt to commit an offence punishable with life imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.
