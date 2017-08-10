Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala, friend sent to 2-day police custody

Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala's son and his friend were on Thursday remanded in two-day police custody by a court here in an attempted abduction and stalking case involving an IAS officer's daughter.

Presenting the accused in the court in the afternoon, Chandigarh Police said their custody was required to reconstruct the crime scene.

Both were re-arrested on Wednesday after they were booked under non-bailable offences, including an attempt to abduct Varnika Kundu, under Section 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent to confine person) and Section 511 (attempt to commit an offence punishable with life imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police sources told IANS that the two accused denied during their questioning for over two hours on Wednesday that they intended to abduct the woman.

Chandigarh Director General of Police Tejinder Singh Luthra had told the media on Wednesday that these Sections were added as new facts had come to light following their questioning.

Varnika Kundu, 29, daughter of Haryana Additional Chief Secretary V.S. Kundu, had complained to police that the two accused had stalked and intimidated her and tried to abduct her on August 4-5 night.