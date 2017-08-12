Chandigarh stalking case: Vikas Barala, pal in judicial custody till Aug 25

In a new development to the Chandigarh case, accused Vikas Barala, son of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Haryana unit President Subhash Barala, and his friend have been sent to judicial custody till August 25.

On August 5th, Vikas was arrested on the charges of and harassing an IAS officer's daughter Varnika Kundu in Chandigarh. But he was granted bail on the same day.

After massive outrage on streets and in the Parliament, the accused appeared before a Chandigarh court on Thursday.

Subhash Barala, however, rebuffed the claim of pressurising or influencing the police in the case.

Earlier, Director General of Police Chandigarh Tajender Singh Luthra had said that Haryana chief's son and his friend were slapped with charges of

The notice was issued to both the accused, under 160 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the case was filed against Barala under Section 354D (stalking), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (common intention) of the (IPC) and 185 MV Act (rash driving).