Chandrababu obliges Panneerselvam's request to release Krishna water for TN

Chief Minister of O on Thursday requested Chief Minister Nara for further release of from Kandaleru Reservoir to meet Chennai's drinking water needs during their meeting in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

While thanking for immediately accepting Tamil Nadu's request and ensuring the flow of water from January 9, 2017, O highlighted that this was possible only because of the goodwill and mutual understanding between the two States.

is mainly dependent on the which has totally failed this season leading to a drought in the state. largely depends on the rainfall for its drinking water supply. This year, the was grossly insufficient and the rainfall in the area in and around was 57 per cent deficient.

Even the Cyclone, which devastated and its suburbs in December 2016, did not bring much rainfall. Water for is stored in 4 reservoirs which have a combined gross storage of 11.057 thousand million cubic (tmc) feet. As on date the storage in the 4 reservoirs is just 1.504 tmc feet which are very low and is inadequate meet the drinking water needs of Chennai. As a consequence, there is a dire need of assured water supply from the Telugu Ganga Project to support Chennai's drinking water needs.

pointed out that according to the Agreement in 1983, has to be supplied 12 tmc feet of water in a year at the border. This supply is to be in two spells of 8 tmc feet from July to October and the second spell of 4 tmc feet from January to April. During 2015-2016, did not receive any water from the Telugu Ganga Project. During 2016-2017, received only 0.991 tmc feet of water.

The agreement also covers the cost sharing for the project towards the common components between and Andhra Pradesh. has so far paid Rs 687 crore to the Government of for the project. There are some accounting issues relating to costs which are being reconciled. has been instructed to make an immediate release of funds towards Tamil Nadu's share of the project's cost.

The Somasila Reservoir has about 34.81 tmc feet and Kandaleru Reservoir has 13.24 tmc feet of water. The present rate of flow of about 1000 cusecs released from Kandaleru Reservoir for drinking water supply is inadequate given the acute drinking water supply position, said Panneerselvam. Hence, he requested his counterpart to step up the release of water from Kandaleru so that at least 5 tmc feet of water is realised by in the coming months.

Naidu also pointed out that also had a deficient Northeast monsoon. However, he stated that he would consider the request of positively. Naidu suggested that detailed modalities may be worked out by the officials of both states.