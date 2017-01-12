Chandrababu obliges Panneerselvam's request to release Krishna water for TN

While thanking Chandrababu Naidu
for immediately accepting Tamil Nadu's request and ensuring the flow of water from January 9, 2017, O Panneerselvam
highlighted that this was possible only because of the goodwill and mutual understanding between the two States.
Even the Vardah
Cyclone, which devastated Chennai
and its suburbs in December 2016, did not bring much rainfall. Water for Chennai
is stored in 4 reservoirs which have a combined gross storage of 11.057 thousand million cubic (tmc) feet. As on date the storage in the 4 reservoirs is just 1.504 tmc feet which are very low and is inadequate meet the drinking water needs of Chennai. As a consequence, there is a dire need of assured water supply from the Telugu Ganga Project to support Chennai's drinking water needs.
Panneerselvam
pointed out that according to the Krishna Water
Agreement in 1983, Tamil Nadu
has to be supplied 12 tmc feet of water in a year at the Tamil Nadu
border. This supply is to be in two spells of 8 tmc feet from July to October and the second spell of 4 tmc feet from January to April. During 2015-2016, Tamil Nadu
did not receive any water from the Telugu Ganga Project. During 2016-2017, Tamil Nadu
received only 0.991 tmc feet of water.
The agreement also covers the cost sharing for the project towards the common components between Tamil Nadu
and Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu
has so far paid Rs 687 crore to the Government of Andhra Pradesh
for the project. There are some accounting issues relating to costs which are being reconciled. Tamil Nadu
has been instructed to make an immediate release of funds towards Tamil Nadu's share of the project's cost.
The Somasila Reservoir has about 34.81 tmc feet and Kandaleru Reservoir has 13.24 tmc feet of water. The present rate of flow of about 1000 cusecs released from Kandaleru Reservoir for Chennai
drinking water supply is inadequate given the acute drinking water supply position, said Panneerselvam. Hence, he requested his counterpart to step up the release of water from Kandaleru so that at least 5 tmc feet of water is realised by Tamil Nadu
in the coming months.
Naidu also pointed out that Andhra Pradesh
also had a deficient Northeast monsoon. However, he stated that he would consider the request of Tamil Nadu
positively. Naidu suggested that detailed modalities may be worked out by the officials of both states.
