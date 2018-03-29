Chandrayaan-2 among line-up of ISRO's 'very high profile mission' for 2018

ISRO has lined up a host of "very high profile missions," including and demonstration of human space programme this year, the space agency's K Sivan said on Thursday.

"Lot of work is in front of you (scientists). Definitely you will be doing it. I do not have any doubt on that... the missions we are planning this year, all 10 missions are very high profile missions," Sivan said.

Sivan was addressing the scientists at the after the successful launch of the communication satellite GSAT-6A onboard Geosynchronous rocket GSLV-F08 from the spaceport here.

Listing the missions, he said " is going to land on Moon and rover will be roving on the Moon."



"Then we are going to have (launch of) high power, to provide high bandwidth connectivity to remote places of

"We are going to have one demonstration of also (this year)," he said.

ISRO had said recently that the launch of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2, slated for next month, has been put off to October as some tests have been suggested by experts.

Sivan said ISRO would also launch a couple of satellites including IRNSS-1I over the next few weeks.

said today's successful launch was a very significant milestone in programme as the new technologies would lead to enhancement of payload to more than 2.5 tonnes in near future.

"The thrust uprightment of the second stage and full utilisation of cryostage propellant are two significant technologies demonstrated today," he said.