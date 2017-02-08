Chandrayaan-2 launch planned by first quarter of 2018

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch during the first quarter of 2018, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), said.

Said added that Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the Moon, is a totally indigenous initiative consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover.

The Minister explained that after reaching the 100-km lunar orbit, the lander housing the rover will separate from the orbiter. After a controlled descent, the lander will soft land on the lunar surface at a specified site and deploy the rover.

The six-wheeled rover will move around the landing site in semi-autonomous mode as decided by the ground commands. The instruments on the rover will observe the lunar surface and send back data, which will be useful for analysis of the lunar soil. Collection of soil and rock sediments is not planned in this mission.