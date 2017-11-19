Changing environment: Now, politics clouds Delhi's smog

Canada ranks New Delhi as a hardship posting for its diplomatic staff. Employees get a hardship allowance. Missions of other Western countries also pay employees for what they consider irreversible health damage because of their Delhi posting. It’s the smog, which has been overtaken by politics. It started about two weeks ago, when Delhi was enveloped in a haze of pollution.

What was responsible for it nobody really knows. But the discourse was that it had its source in Haryana and Punjab because farmers were burning paddy stubble there. Add to this the weather ...