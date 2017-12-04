JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

'God bless Vijay Mallya': UK village doesn't want liquor baron extradited
Business Standard

Charges against me false and baseless: Mallya before UK court appearance

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers from India will be attending the extradition trial

ANI  |  London [UK] 

F1 Force India team boss Vijay Mallya speaks to the media as he arrives for the first day of his court case facing extradition to India, at Westminster Magistrates Court in London
F1 Force India team boss Vijay Mallya speaks to the media as he arrives for the first day of his court case facing extradition to India, at Westminster Magistrates Court in London

Ahead of appearing before London's Westminster Court on Monday, liquor baron Vijay Mallya said the charges against him were false, fabricated and baseless.

"I have said repeatedly that the charges are false, fabricated and baseless. I have nothing to say; the submissions in court will be self evident. I am not a decision maker. I follow the proceedings. They are all public proceedings," Mallya told ANI.

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers from India will be attending the extradition trial of the embattled businessman.

The trial will continue on the 5th, 6th, 7th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th of December.

Over the next ten days, the chief magistrate at Westminster Magistrate's Court, Emma Arbuthnot, will hear the case presented by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service on behalf of the Indian Government and the defence on which Mallya will hope to thwart efforts to return him to India to face prosecution.

Mallya, who shifted to the UK, is wanted in India for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore as well as money laundering.

In an earlier hearing, he appeared before the chief magistrate at Westminster Magistrate's Court.

One of the main arguments of the defence is that he fears for his life in India, so the prosecution is preparing a submission by the Indian Government outlining the security measures that will be in place for Mallya, once he is extradited to India.

Mallya is out on a 650,000-pound bail bond following his arrest by Scotland Yard over fraud and money laundering charges.
First Published: Mon, December 04 2017. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements