Charges framed against Dhinakaran for foreign exchange violation

A city court on Thursday framed charges against AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran in a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) violation case, setting the stage for his trial.
Economic Offences Court Judge S Malarmathi read out the charges to Dhinakaran when he appeared in the court in the two-decades old case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.
This is the second case faced by Dhinakaran related to alleged violation of FERA.
On April 19, the court had framed charges against the AIADMK (Amma) leader in the Dipper investment case in which he has been accused by the Enforcement Directorate of transferring more than $10 million illegally.
In the court proceedings, Dhinakaran denied all the charges levelled against him when the judge read them out.
The judge then adjourned the matter to June 22 for cross-examination of prosecution witnesses, the ED's senior public prosecutor M Dhandapani said.
In this case, Dhinakaran had been charged with transfer of more than $3.6 million out of the country, through illegal means without the permission of Reserve Bank of India, for setting up a winery and purchase of a hotel in the UK.
The two FERA cases were filed by the ED against Dhinakaran and his aunt and AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala in 1994 and later a lower court had discharged them.
Allowing a review petition filed by the ED against their discharge, the Madras High Court had in February quashed the lower court order and remitted the case back to the Economic Offences Court for trial.
Dhinakaran is at present out on bail after being arrested in a case filed against him by Delhi police for alleged attempt to bribe some officials of the Election Commission.