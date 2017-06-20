Chattisgarh police seize 25 kg explosives from Sukma district

-
The police on Tuesday seized a powerful 25-kg improvised explosive device (IED), suspected to have been planted by Maoists, in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.
The IED, which was packed in a big steel container, was unearthed near a culvert on the Dornapal-Jagargunda road, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.
Acting on a tip-off by a local intelligence agency, a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the district police launched a search operation in Dornapal area, 450 kilometres from here, he said.
After covering a distance of around 1.5 km from Dornapal towards Jagargunda, the security personnel spotted the IED connection, he said.
Meena described the IED recovery as a "major success" and said the security men averted a major tragedy.
The explosive was immediately diffused by the bomb disposal squad, he said.
Earlier, an 8-kg IED was found in Kanker district on June 15 and a 5-kg bomb on June 11.
According to the police, the 56-km-long stretch from Dornapal (on NH 30) to Jagargunda is one of the most sensitive areas in Bastar division where the Naxalites have executed several major attacks on security forces in the past.
On April 24, 25 CRPF personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush in Chintagufa police station area which falls on the same route.
Maoists plant IEDs to target security forces and stall developmental works in the state, a senior police officer had earlier said.
They mostly plant landmines close to trees and culverts. Several times in the past security men as well as villagers have become victims of such blasts, he said.
