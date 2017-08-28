Check fares for flights connecting Amritsar Chandigarh: DGCA

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation
on Sunday asked airlines
to keep ticket prices in “check” on flights to Chandigarh, Amritsar
and Jaipur
after noticing that passengers were being charged high fares in the wake of some disruption in road and rail transport
services in Haryana
and Punjab.
An uneasy calm prevailed on Sunday in both the states where curfew
was relaxed at some places that were hit by violence in the aftermath of the conviction of Dera
Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
in a rape case on last Friday.
While some airlines
have been allowed to operate additional services to Chandigarh, Amritsar
and Jaipur
from Mumbai
and New Delhi, state-run Air India
has been asked to explore an additional flight to Jammu
from Delhi
and back, a senior DGCA
official said.
Airlines
flying in and out of the violence-hit Punjab
and Haryana
have also been advised to keep a check on the airfares on these sectors following the skyrocketing ticket prices noticed on flights on certain routes, the official added.
According to the official, the economy class fares for a two-way flight to Amritsar
from Delhi
for today were as high as Rs 19,800, while for a return flight to Chandigarh
from the national
capital, ticket prices were hovering between Rs 4,414 and Rs 18,063.
Similarly, the economy class airfares for a return air journey to Jaipur
from New Delhi
today were between Rs 3,760 and Rs 14,334 and that for Jammu
between Rs 13,600-16,000.
Even the fares for a two-way journey to Chandigarh
from Mumbai
were selling between Rs 8,100-8,900, the official said.
The ticket prices for flights to these destinations for tomorrow were also quite high with Delhi-Amritsar-Delhi
air journey costing a passenger up to Rs 18,200 and to Chandigarh
from Delhi
and return pegged at Rs 4,338-14,499.
The DGCA
has already cleared one additional flight by full-service carrier Vistara
to Amritsar
from Delhi
and returns for today and one each additional flight on Delhi-Chandigarh-Delhi
and Delhi- Amritsar-Delhi
routes of the airline for tomorrow, the official said.
Air India
has been requested to explore a flight tomorrow on Delhi-Jammu-Delhi
sector, the official said. IndiGo
has informed it that the airline will mount additional flight on Delhi-Jammu-Delhi
sector on Tuesday.
Train and inter-state bus services were suspended as a precautionary measure following violence in Haryana
and Punjab
by the supporters of Dera
Sacha Sauda chief.
