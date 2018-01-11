Chennai-Mysuru travellers get Pongal gift: Features-rich 'Anubhuti' coach

Passengers of Chennai-Mysuru will get the opportunity to travel by the features-rich 'Anubhuti' coach from Friday. The Southern Railway today announced an 'Anubhuti' coach will be introduced in Train No 12007/12008 Chennai CentralMysuruChennai Central as a 'Pongal gift' for passengers. The coach has improved interiors, ergonomically designed seats and improved modular toilets with hands-free taps, a release said. Besides overhead reading lights for every seat and diffused LED lighting, the coach is also equipped with GPS- based passenger system. It has a 'special' exterior painting with anti-graffiti coating. The fare for travel by Anubhuti coach is fixed at 1.2 times of the Executive Class fare of Shatabdi trains, it added. For booking accommodation in Anubhuti Coach, passengers will have to use the Number 22007 and 22008 instead of 12007 and 12008, it said. "This is applicable only for passengers booking accommodation in Anubhuti coach," the release added.