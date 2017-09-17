JUST IN
Chennai ODI: Australia reaches 29/3 in pursuit of 164 off 21 overs

The visitors were to begin their run chase at 6 pm IST but showers kept the players in the pavilion

Agencies  |  Chennai 

Australia
Australian player Marcus Stoinis celebrates with teammates wicket of India's Kedar Jadhav during the first-ODI match at MCA Stadium in Chennai (Photo: PTI)

Australia were set a revised target of 164 in 21 overs against India after play resumed in the first One-day International, following a long rain delay at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here today. After 6.3 overs, Australia reached 29/3 including the wicket of Steve Smith.

The visitors were to begin their run chase at 6 PM IST but showers kept the players in the pavilion.


Earlier, Hardik Pandya (83) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (79) shared a 118-run partnership to resurrect the Indian innings from 87 for 5 to post a competitive 281 for seven.

First Published: Sun, September 17 2017. 21:01 IST

