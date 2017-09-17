Chennai ODI: Australia reaches 29/3 in pursuit of 164 off 21 overs

Australia were set a revised target of 164 in 21 overs against India after play resumed in the first One-day International, following a long rain delay at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here today. After 6.3 overs, Australia reached 29/3 including the wicket of Steve Smith.



The visitors were to begin their run chase at 6 PM IST but showers kept the players in the pavilion.



Earlier, Hardik Pandya (83) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (79) shared a 118-run partnership to resurrect the Indian innings from 87 for 5 to post a competitive 281 for seven.

