Chennai ODI: Dhoni notches up 100 half-centuries in international cricket

Former captain Singh today completed the coveted landmark of 100 international half-centuries across all three formats with an innings of 79 against in the first ODI, here on Sunday.



The 36-year-old is now the 13th cricketer in the history of international to complete a ton of 50's.



Among Indians, he is fourth after (164), Rahul Dravid (146) and Sourav Ganguly (107).It was Dhoni's 66th ODI half-century in his 302nd One-dayer, apart from 33 that he got in 90 Tests and the one in 78 T20 Internationals.now has 9737 runs in ODIs and requires 263 more runs to complete the 10,000-run milestone in the 50-over format.