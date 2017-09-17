Chennai ODI: Dhoni notches up 100 half-centuries in international cricket

-
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni today completed the coveted landmark of 100 international half-centuries across all three formats with an innings of 79 against Australia in the first ODI, here on Sunday.
The 36-year-old Dhoni is now the 13th cricketer in the history of international cricket to complete a ton of 50's.
Among Indians, he is fourth after Sachin Tendulkar (164), Rahul Dravid (146) and Sourav Ganguly (107).
It was Dhoni's 66th ODI half-century in his 302nd One-dayer, apart from 33 that he got in 90 Tests and the one in 78 T20 Internationals.
Dhoni now has 9737 runs in ODIs and requires 263 more runs to complete the 10,000-run milestone in the 50-over format.
