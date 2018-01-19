Chennai Super Kings back in IPL after 2 years; retains Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja

(CSK), which is back in the upcoming (IPL) season, after two years of suspension, has already filled the slots for all the nine sponsors, retaining some of the previous ones, according to top officials from the franchisee Cricket Limited (CSKCL). However, telecom player Aircel, which has continuously partnered with for eight years, till the team got suspended, may be out from the sponsors' list for the team this year, according to sources. CSKL officials said the sponsors have been roped in and will be announced formally in near future. An e-mail sent to Aircel seeking confirmation and reasons for its absence from the sponsorship did not elicit a response till the time of publishing this story. "All nine sponsorship slots for got filled in advance. We will formally announce the details soon," said Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan.

According to officials, two of the old sponsors are continuing with the team this year, and there are four new sponsors for the season.

India Cements, which was the former franchisee of the team and is currently one of the sponsors, has today announced a scheme, under which its customers will get merchandise and other gift coupons when they purchase 50 kilograms of Coromandel Super Power Cement.

has carried the brand image of in North India and associating with the team as a sponsor would be beneficial for the brand, said Rupa Guruanth, whole time director,

The team has retained M S Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja, as announced in earlier January.

It has spent around Rs 330 million out of the total purse of Rs 800 million to retain the three players and will acquire more players in the upcoming mega auction on January 27 and 28.

The team, which was suspended for two years by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice R M Lodha Committee in a betting case, has seen an increase in its fan base when it was not active, CSKL officials said.

Reports cite that the controversy related to scam has hit CSK's value. According to American Appraisal India (AAI's) report, which was released in April 2015, value declined to $67 million in 2015 from $72 million in 2014.