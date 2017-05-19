CHESS#1252

Asian Championships in Chengdu will qualify five players for the World Cup

Two major title qualifiers are being played out at the moment. The Grand Prix at Moscow is the second of the four tournaments set that will help two players qualify for the Candidates. The Asian Championships in Chengdu (China) will qualify five players for the World Cup and the WC also has two Candidates places for the finalists. In Chengdu, there are large Indian and Chinese contingents vying for the top slots. Wang Hao and Bu Xiangzhi lead with 5.5 from seven rounds. The pack of seven players on 5 each includes Vidit Gujrathi, Sethuraman, and Adhiban. Four Indians share 10-13, ...

Devangshu Datta