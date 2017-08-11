CHESS#1264

The ChessMine Rapid/Blitz in Bengaluru drew massive participation. The Rapid had over 450 participants, including 50-odd titled players. It was played at 15 minutes plus 10 seconds increment and went into a four-way tie on 8.5/10. Abhijeet Gupta emerged champion, ahead of G N Gopal, Girish Koushik and Sai Krishna. The blitz (3 minutes plus 2 seconds increment) attracted 250 participants. It was won by Vidit Gujrathi (10/11) ahead of a 3-way tie between Shardul Gagare, S P Sethuraman, and Deepan Chakravarthy (all 9). This event was a great initiative with excellent prize money. The total ...