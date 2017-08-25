CHESS#1265

Egyptian GM Bassem Amin started the Abu Dhabi Open with a draw against 11-year-old D Gukesh, who has a respectable Elo 2365. Then Amin picked up speed. Top seed Nigel Short had started with two draws in what he called the “Indian Children’s Chess championship” against Arjun Kalyan and Raunak Sadhwani. Short and Amin met in the last round in a mad time scramble where both had winning chances at some stage. Amin accepted a draw offer to clinch first (he scored 7.5/9) when he was winning. Short (7) finished second. Aryan Chopra, another teenaged Indian GM, was ...