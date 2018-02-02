CHESS#1288

Magnus Carlsen took a record sixth title at the Tata Steel, winning a tiebreaker after sharing first place with Anish Giri. Carlsen and Giri both scored 9 points from 13 games and remained unbeaten.

Carlsen won the first of two tiebreakers (at 5 min + 2 sec increment) and drew the second with an inspired counter-attack from an inferior position. Vladimir Kramnik and Shakhriyar Mamedaryov followed in third-fourth (8.5 each) and Viswanathan Anand (8) shared fifth-sixth place with Wesley So (8). Carlsen has an incredible record — he's won every tiebreaker he has played ...