Chhattisgarh: 7 jawans killed in Naxal attack ahead of Rajnath Singh's tour

Maoist guerillas ambushed a police party and killed seven jawans who were providing security cover to a road construction project in restive Dantewada district of

The victims include four from the Armed Force (CAF) and three from the district police force. The incident took place near Cholnar village, about 450 km from the state capital, at around 12 noon on Sunday when the state was gearing up to welcome Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh landed in Sarguja, located in north corner of Chhattisgarh, to attend a programme held by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday evening. The attack took place in Dantewada, mapped in the extreme south end of the state.

For the last one month, rebels had been targeting infrastructure projects in Bastar and had set vehicle engaged in work on fire. On Sunday afternoon, they targeted the security personnel who were returning after escorting transportation of building materials required for ongoing Palnar-Kirandul road.

The name of the company engaged in the project has not been disclosed for security reasons.

Seven jawans on the job were returning in a jeep when rebels blew it up by detonating a powerful Improvised Explosive Devise (IED). Bastar Inspector General of Police Vivekanand Sinha said the impact of the blast was so severe that a huge crater was developed in the site where the vehicle tossed several feet high before landing in mangled remains.

The rebels carried away the weapons that include two AK-47 rifles and two INSAS.