Chhattisgarh bans six major cities from bursting crackers in Dec, Jan

Conservation Board (CECB) on Wednesday banned crackers in six major cities, including capital Raipur, for two months during winter as a part of its initiative to control



"Bursting of crackers will be banned for a period of two months from December 1 to January 31 every year in the six cities namely Raipur, Bilaspur, Bhilai, Durg, Raigarh and Korba", an official statement said.



The state government has taken the decision in this connection under section 19(5) of Air (Pollution Prevention and Control) Act 1981.



Notably, the entire state has been declared as control region under provisions of Air (Pollution Prevention and Control) Act 1981, the release said.



The CECB has been taking an extensive action for controlling pollution in the entire state from the last two years which is yielding better results, Singh had said.



"Besides, ambient air quality monitoring station is being operated at separate places by separating into grids which is helping in controllingpollutionin industrial units operational inRaipur and its adjoining areas through proper monitoring," the release said.



As a result of all these efforts, level declined in and it is now in the 'good' category, according to the release.