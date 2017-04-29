TRENDING ON BS
Chhattisgarh: Four Naxal rebels arrested in Bijapur
ANI  |  Bijapur 

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday arrested four Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district during a search operation.

The arrest comes days after the deadly Sukma attack where 25 CRPF personnel were killed in an encounter with Naxals.

The attack took place on personnel of the CRPF's 74th Battalion on Monday as they were assisting the local population in road building and clearing activity in the district.

A high-level meeting on anti-naxal operation was also held on Friday which was chaired by Special Director-General (anti-naxal operation) D M Awasthi.

Inspector General Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Bastar Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Magistrate were also present in the meeting.

Taking cognizance of the Sukma attack, the government earlier assured action against the perpetrators of the 'cold-blooded murder' while stating that the Centre, if required, would review and also revise the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) strategy.

However, the opposition is critical of the central government after the recent Naxal attack in Sukma and also questioned the policy of the Centre to tackle such attacks.

"Last heard 'demonetisation' was the Govt's strategy to neutralise Naxalism. I hope the 'revised' strategy has a little more purpose and impact," said the Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Echoing same, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi asserted that the Centre has no policy to handle Naxalism.

"Government has been proved incapable of tackling the situation, adding that for last two months DG CRPF post is vacant," Owaisi told ANI.

