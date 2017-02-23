Chhattisgarh govt decides to air select assembly proceedings

Select proceedings of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly (CLA) will be aired live during the upcoming Budget Session that is set to begin from February 27.

Besides the Governor’s address, the question hours would be telecast live every day, while the state's budget presentation, would be broadcast on March 6. Chief Minister Raman Singh, who holds the finance portfolio, would be presenting the state budget.

Speaker Gourishankar Agrawal said that the assembly secretariat had been in correspondence with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for facilitating the live telecast of assembly proceedings. “We have received partial success in our efforts as the ministry has granted permission to air the Governor’s address, budget presentation and the question hour (on a daily basis),” he said.

The programme would be streamed from Bhopal's Doordarshan Kendra.

Stating that the selective broadcast was only an initial phase, Agrawal said: “The proposal of starting a separate channel by the CLA is also in the pipeline.”

As of now, the Doordarshan Kendra in Raipur has already recorded the one-hour-long question hour session of the state legislative assembly and viewers from across the country can watch the recorded session, which went live last evening, on their television screens.

The budget session of the state assembly is expected to have twenty-one sittings and will conclude on March 30.