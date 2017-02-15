Chhattisgarh govt remains vague over liquor ban

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning for the liquor ban, the state government in appears to be puzzled on the issue.



The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to constitute an 11-member high-powered committee to discuss and make recommendations on the issue of The committee is expected to submit a report after three months but the agenda given to the committee reflects uncertainty.

State Commercial Tax and Industry Minister said that the committee members would be visiting six states in total to seek a resolution. Among the selected states, members would be visiting three states where liquor is banned and another three where state governments operate liquor shops.

“The committee will also study the impact of liquor in the states where it has not been banned,” said Agrawal, while adding that the state government has not yet taken any final decision regarding the ban in

Interestingly, members of the (BMV) have also been included in the committee as the government has decided to strengthen the organisation working towards liquor prohibition. The BMV, comprising members of women self-help groups and elected representatives of the villages, was formed in villages where complaints of abuse and sale of surfaced.

The state government had subsequently directed officials to provide all possible help to the BMVs.

At present, there are 712 liquor shops in The state government has decided not open more liquor outlets but it has simultaneously refused to shut those that were not sold in auctions this year. Instead, it said that it would run these unsold shops.