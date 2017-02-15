TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

No more extravagant wedding? Bill in LS seeks cap on guests
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh govt remains vague over liquor ban

11-member panel to study impact of liquor in states that haven't banned it, to reach a decision

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Chhattisgarh govt remains vague over liquor ban

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning for the liquor ban, the state government in Chhattisgarh appears to be puzzled on the issue.
 

The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to constitute an 11-member high-powered committee to discuss and make recommendations on the issue of liquor ban. The committee is expected to submit a report after three months but the agenda given to the committee reflects uncertainty.

State Commercial Tax and Industry Minister Amar Agrawal said that the committee members would be visiting six states in total to seek a resolution. Among the selected states, members would be visiting three states where liquor is banned and another three where state governments operate liquor shops.

“The committee will also study the impact of liquor in the states where it has not been banned,” said Agrawal, while adding that the state government has not yet taken any final decision regarding the ban in Chhattisgarh.

Interestingly, members of the Bharat Mata Vahini (BMV) have also been included in the committee as the government has decided to strengthen the organisation working towards liquor prohibition. The BMV, comprising members of women self-help groups and elected representatives of the villages, was formed in villages where complaints of alcohol abuse and sale of illicit liquor surfaced.

The state government had subsequently directed officials to provide all possible help to the BMVs.

At present, there are 712 liquor shops in Chhattisgarh. The state government has decided not open more liquor outlets but it has simultaneously refused to shut those that were not sold in auctions this year. Instead, it said that it would run these unsold shops.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Chhattisgarh govt remains vague over liquor ban

11-member panel to study impact of liquor in states that haven't banned it, to reach a decision

11-member panel to study impact of liquor in states that haven't banned it, to reach a decision
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning for the liquor ban, the state government in Chhattisgarh appears to be puzzled on the issue.
 

The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to constitute an 11-member high-powered committee to discuss and make recommendations on the issue of liquor ban. The committee is expected to submit a report after three months but the agenda given to the committee reflects uncertainty.

State Commercial Tax and Industry Minister Amar Agrawal said that the committee members would be visiting six states in total to seek a resolution. Among the selected states, members would be visiting three states where liquor is banned and another three where state governments operate liquor shops.

“The committee will also study the impact of liquor in the states where it has not been banned,” said Agrawal, while adding that the state government has not yet taken any final decision regarding the ban in Chhattisgarh.

Interestingly, members of the Bharat Mata Vahini (BMV) have also been included in the committee as the government has decided to strengthen the organisation working towards liquor prohibition. The BMV, comprising members of women self-help groups and elected representatives of the villages, was formed in villages where complaints of alcohol abuse and sale of illicit liquor surfaced.

The state government had subsequently directed officials to provide all possible help to the BMVs.

At present, there are 712 liquor shops in Chhattisgarh. The state government has decided not open more liquor outlets but it has simultaneously refused to shut those that were not sold in auctions this year. Instead, it said that it would run these unsold shops.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Chhattisgarh govt remains vague over liquor ban

11-member panel to study impact of liquor in states that haven't banned it, to reach a decision

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning for the liquor ban, the state government in Chhattisgarh appears to be puzzled on the issue.
 

The state cabinet on Wednesday decided to constitute an 11-member high-powered committee to discuss and make recommendations on the issue of liquor ban. The committee is expected to submit a report after three months but the agenda given to the committee reflects uncertainty.

State Commercial Tax and Industry Minister Amar Agrawal said that the committee members would be visiting six states in total to seek a resolution. Among the selected states, members would be visiting three states where liquor is banned and another three where state governments operate liquor shops.

“The committee will also study the impact of liquor in the states where it has not been banned,” said Agrawal, while adding that the state government has not yet taken any final decision regarding the ban in Chhattisgarh.

Interestingly, members of the Bharat Mata Vahini (BMV) have also been included in the committee as the government has decided to strengthen the organisation working towards liquor prohibition. The BMV, comprising members of women self-help groups and elected representatives of the villages, was formed in villages where complaints of alcohol abuse and sale of illicit liquor surfaced.

The state government had subsequently directed officials to provide all possible help to the BMVs.

At present, there are 712 liquor shops in Chhattisgarh. The state government has decided not open more liquor outlets but it has simultaneously refused to shut those that were not sold in auctions this year. Instead, it said that it would run these unsold shops.

image
Business Standard
177 22