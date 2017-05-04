Chhattisgarh police kills two Naxal rebels in insurgency-hit Bijapur

Two were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit district on Thursday evening, police said.

The skirmish took place in the jungles of Kolnar and Adawada villages under Bhairamgarh police station limits when a joint team of security personnel was out on a counter- operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dantewada region) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The team comprising CRPF's 199th battalion and police personnel from three local police stations was carrying out the operation in the jungles of Bhairamgarh, Jangla and Bangpal, around 450 km from Raipur, he said.

The team came under heavy fire from while advancing through the forests along Indravati river near Kolnar and Adawada, leading to a gun-battle which lasted for about two hours, the DIG said.

After the fled, two bodies of their comrades were found from the spot. Also, two muzzle-loading guns, two 'tiffin bombs' and a huge cache of explosives were recovered, he said.