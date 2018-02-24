Chidambaram counters Modi, says best decade of growth under UPA

-
-
Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that India's share of the world GDP has risen from 2.4 per cent in 2013 to 3.1 per cent in 2017, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said "best decadal growth was under UPA government between 2004 and 2014."
"For participants in the Global Business Summit: best decadal growth was under UPA government between 2004 and 2014," said Chidambaram on Twitter.
"In ten years, GDP in current prices increased three times in dollar terms.
In ten years, GDP in current prices increased four times in rupee terms."
Presenting figures to indicate how India is playing a key role in the entire world's growth, Modi, addressing the Economic Times Global Business Summit, said that in nominal terms, India's share of the world GDP has risen from 2.4 per cent in 2013, to 3.1 per cent in 2017.
He said India is performing better on various macro-economic parameters.
